Bret Hart Added To The Big Event EXS In November

The Big Event EXS has announced that WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart will be one of the headlining guests at the convention on Saturday, November 15th, in Brentwood, New York.

In addition to Hart, the lineup of headliners includes Sting, Goldberg, Mike Tyson, The Great Muta, AJ Lee, Swerve Strickland, Carmella, Nic Nemeth, Catherine Back (known for her role as Daisy Duke in *The Dukes of Hazzard*), and Bam Margera.

You can check out the full announcement below:

HEADLINE GUEST ANNOUNCEMENT!!!

Bret Hart is a Canadian retired professional wrestler. A member of the Hart wrestling family and a second-generation wrestler, he has an amateur wrestling background at Ernest Manning High School and Mount Royal College. A major international draw within professional wrestling, he is credited with changing the perception of mainstream North American professional wrestling in the early 1990s by bringing technical wrestling to the fore. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time; Sky Sports noted that his legacy is that of “one of, if not the greatest, to have ever graced the squared circle”. For the majority of his career, he used the nickname “the Hitman”.