Bret Hart On Gunther Mentioning Goldberg: ‘I Think Bill Got Off Light’

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart talked about his appearance on the September 9th, 2024, edition of RAW in his hometown of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, during an appearance on the Vancity Card Show.

Here are the highlights:

How far in advance the segment was planned out:

“Maybe four or five days ahead of time. I found out — they called and asked me if I wanted to go down. I was like, ‘What else am I doing?’ But, yeah, it was really special. I didn’t expect that kind of reaction. Of course, it’s been a long time since I walked out in front of a Calgary crowd.”

Gunther mentioning Bill Goldberg to Bret:

“I think Bill got off light.”

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre recreating Bret’s sharpshooter spot with Steve Austin from Wrestlemania 13:

“I did notice it. I thought it was — I always take those as sort of a nod of respect. So I like it and I appreciate it, but it still wasn’t as good as my Austin match [smiles].”

