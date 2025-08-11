Bret Hart Says Wrestlers Who Copy His Style Would Be “A Lot Better Off”

WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart appeared on The Masked Man Show podcast to discuss various topics, including how many current wrestlers ask for his permission to use his signature moves.

Hart said, “A lot of guys give me the courtesy of calling me and asking me, saying, ‘Would it be okay if we do this on TV. We want to do this as a sign of respect, but I wanted to ask you first. I don’t want to steal your moves without asking.”

On how wrestlers would be better off if they copied his style and used it on TV more:

“After you retire, it’s fair game, they can help themselves to all my moves. I don’t need them anymore. I take it as a compliment and whenever I watch wrestling and I see something that is obviously a salute, I take it as a huge compliment, especially from the wrestlers today. They’d all be a lot better off if they copied me more.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)