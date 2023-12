IMPACT Wrestling/TNA star Brian Myers recently spoke with Sports Illustrated on a number of topics including how there will always be an option for him to team with Matt Cardona in TNA.

Myers said, “That’s always an option. Matt is doing incredibly well doing what he’s doing, and he’s pretty much the only one in the world doing it the way he’s doing it at the level he’s doing it. He’s got a plethora of options, and he’s won a lot of people over at TNA, so that will always be an option.”