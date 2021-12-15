Brian Myers Speaks Out On “Unusual Suggestions” By Saudi Government For WWE Shows

Impact Wrestling star Brian Myers recently spoke with Fightful Select for an upcoming interview and discussed WWE’s longtime Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn, among other topics.

Myers noted how Dunn is very elusive, and recalled how he had to go directly to Dunn because he and Matt Cardona didn’t like the original theme song they were given. He also mentioned that Dunn is a big Baltimore sports fan, and would often have games on in the production truck.

Myers also talked about some of the “unusual suggestions” the government of Saudi Arabia had for some of the WWE shows held in the country, confirming that they asked for names such as WWE Hall of Famers The Ultimate Warrior and Yokozuna.

