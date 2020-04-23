Britt Baker On How Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Treated Her Backstage At NXT TakeOver

During the latest edition of Chris Jericho’s “Talk is Jericho” podcast, Dr. Britt Baker DMD commented on WWE’s cameras focusing on her at the NXT TakeOver: XXV event, how Triple H and Stephanie McMahon treated her backstage, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On asking AEW for permission to attend the NXT TakeOver shows: “I’ve always asked ahead of time, either the Bucks or Tony, whoever, I’ve always said, ‘Is it OK if I go?’ And it’s to the point where Tony’s like, ‘Britt, stop asking me, of course, you can always go, why would we not want you to go support your boyfriend? We’re not a cult. It’s not like you can’t go there. It’s fine.’”

On how she isn’t sure WWE knew who she was when she was at NXT TakeOver: XXV: “The first time they put me on, I was just sitting in my little comp ticket section and the camera was nowhere near us at any point and time, this was very early on, this was before we were on TV or anything, I think we had the one PPV, and Stephanie McMahon comes out and she sits in the seat right next to me, or might have been a seat between us, and they zoom on her for her hey I’m in the crowd spot, and I’m like two seats down looking at her. I truly don’t know if they knew who I was at that point or not, because it was so early on, and they didn’t have the camera anywhere near us until that point, but it’s actually a funny little meme because it looks like I’m mean mugging her.”

On how WWE moved her from her original seat right before Adam Cole’s match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames: “The second time, I knew that Adam Cole was winning the championship title so I definitely wanted to go. And I didn’t want to just sit backstage and watch it on TV. I was like, is there anyway I can watch it from the crowd? Because they were doing these crazy cage match bumps and all kinds of stuff where I was terrified and I was like, no, I want to be out there. They said, ‘Yep, absolutely.’ I was texting with the one security guard, ‘We got you covered, don’t worry.’ So I’m in my seat, everything’s good, and for his match, they moved me, and they said, ‘Hey, you’ll be fine here, because you’re behind the commentary table and because the match is in the cage, the camera’s not going to come out here at all.’ And to me, I was like, OK, that makes sense.”

On how Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were both very apologetic to her backstage after she was shown on camera: “And it wasn’t until the very end, he took this disgusting bump off the top of the cage, where, I don’t even know which camera it was because I was looking in the ring, got me, and I didn’t even know until I went backstage in gorilla to check in on Adam and Triple H came up to me right away, he’s like, ‘Ugh, I’m so sorry, we didn’t mean for that to happen.’ I’m kind of like, ‘Wait, what?’ He’s like, ‘We got you on camera, with your reaction to the bump, I’m so sorry, they didn’t know, the head production, I don’t know who, didn’t know who you were.’ Do I believe that? I don’t know, but he was very apologetic to me, super nice, him and Stephanie both, were like, ‘We’re so sorry about that, hope you don’t get in trouble.’ Which, Tony didn’t care at all because after that night, I was the top Google search of that entire show, of the entire NXT show, was Britt Baker, just because of that one little blip they showed me on TV.”

On WWE’s head cameraman telling Adam Cole after the show that he knew who his girlfriend was but that he didn’t know what happened: “And then afterwards, whoever the head camera guy, I’m not sure who it was, actually went to my boyfriend and says, ‘No, that was our bad, I know who your girlfriend is, it was just a series of unfortunate events, I don’t know what happened.’ So, needless to say, it ended up being, again, another kind of little happy accident, because it was me, an AEW wrestler, who came out the top Google search of their PPV.”

