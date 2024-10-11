Britt Baker Reveals Why She Didn’t Appear On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

It was revealed that Britt Baker would not be on AEW Dynamite on October 8, 2024, because of an unspecified illness. Baker was supposed to face Willow Nightingale in a number one contenders match for the AEW Women’s Championship.

In a video released on Twitter/X, Baker revealed why she did not appear on Dynamite.

“Hey, guys. It’s Dr. Britt Baker D-M-D. I just wanted to check in and thank everybody so much for all your get well messages. I don’t need to worry because I’m okay. I still have a strep throw, but I sound way worse than I actually feel. I feel so much better now. Two days ago, I was dying, but now we’re good. I went to urgent care, got tested for strep, took antibiotics, got an IV shot. I’m good. I’m good. I’m on the mend.

For future reference, if you are in an area that could be affected by a hurricane, stock the fuck up. I messed up. I didn’t think I was going to be here. I was supposed to be at Dynamite in Washington, so I was like, I’m fine. No, change of plans. I was stuck in Orlando. And there was no supplies by the time I realized that there was no gas, no water, nothing. All the essentials gone off all the shelves. So stock up in advance. Don’t be a dumb ass like me. And thank you, again, everybody who checked in and all the weirdos with your f*cking conspiracy theories, f*ck off.”