Britt Baker vs. Mercedes Mone Announced For AEW ALL IN 2024

A big title match has been made official for AEW ALL IN 2024.

During her appearance at the San Diego Comic Con on Thursday, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. was confronted by TBS and NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone.

As a result of the interaction at the SDCC, it was announced that Baker vs. Mone for the TBS Championship is now official for AEW ALL IN 2024.

AEW ALL IN 2024 is scheduled to take place at Wembley Stadium in London, England on August 25.

Mercedes Mone Vs Britt Baker for the championship at All-In is confirmed by Tony Kahn at #SDCC #sdcc2024 #aew pic.twitter.com/uG2J0KN43P — Obselite (@tiktok_obselite) July 25, 2024