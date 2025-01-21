Britt Baker’s AEW Status Sparking Speculation, Has ‘Quite A While’ Left On Her Deal

Speculation about Britt Baker’s status with AEW has been a hot topic as the former AEW Women’s World Champion hasn’t appeared on television since November 2024. Reports indicate that her absence may signal deeper issues within the promotion.

According to Wade Keller of the PWTorch, Baker might be finished with AEW, as she is reportedly viewed internally as being in the same position as other sidelined talents like Miro, Rey Fenix, and Ricky Starks. Keller noted that Baker is said to be frustrated with her situation and has become unpopular in the women’s locker room. Additionally, there’s a belief that AEW CEO Tony Khan has grown tired of the situation and is opting not to use her unless circumstances change.

Meanwhile, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed Baker’s status on Wrestling Observer Radio, confirming that she remains under a lengthy contract with AEW. They emphasized that her lack of television appearances is not due to injury or contract expiration but rather a creative decision.

Meltzer said, “My basic impression is it’s a story that there’s a kernel of truth to some of it, but it got blown way out of proportion.”

Alvarez added, “Well, what happened is, I think that Wade Keller, on one of his shows, was talking about it. And it was one of those things where somebody wrote about what they heard him say, and then another site took that story and wrote a more dramatic headline, and then another site took that story and wrote an even more dramatic headline, and by like noon Pacific today, I was seeing these headlines, Britt Baker is done with AEW, Tony Khan will no longer use her. And he was like, what is happening here? So, if you talk to a lot of people in AEW, obviously Britt Baker is polarizing. There are people that don’t like Britt. The idea that nobody in the locker room likes Britt is absolutely not true. I talked to a lot of people today, and at the end of the day, she’s not being used right now, and most people don’t know why. Ultimately, it’s Tony’s decision whether she’s gonna be used or not. And nobody I talk to, and it’s a lot of people that talk to Tony. I mean, nobody said she’s not coming back. It’s not like she’s never going to be used again. Her contract goes for quite a while. It’s just she’s not being used right now, and that’s what the story is.”

At this time, Baker is not expected to return to AEW programming imminently, leaving fans wondering about her future with the company. As one of AEW’s original stars, her absence is notable, and it remains to be seen if her situation will improve or if she will explore opportunities elsewhere in the wrestling world.