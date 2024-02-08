Brittany Pillman Evans Signs Legends Deal With WWE For Her Father Brian Pillman

Brittany Pillman Evans, daughter of pro wrestling legend Brian Pillman, recently took to her official Instagram page and revealed she has reached a legends deal with WWE for her father and that new Brian Pillman merchandise will be available soon.

Evans wrote, “I never thought I would see this day but after 27 long years, my siblings and I finally own the rights to our father’s legacy! I just want to say THANK YOU to all the fans for keeping my father’s name alive, this is all because of YOU, and thanks to WWE for making this happen! Stay tuned for new merch coming soon!”