Brock Lesnar Makes Surprise Return and Attacks Bobby Lashley at WWE RAW is XXX

Monday’s WWE RAW is XXX 30th anniversary show concluded with a big name returning to television.

Bobby Lashley challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship at the start of the show. The match was a No Disqualification contest, so there were no rules, and weapons were allowed. Before the match, MVP tried once more to persuade Lashley to join him in forming a new Hurt Business.

Lashley put Theory through a table in the final moments of the match and appeared to be on his way to winning the title, but Brock Lesnar walked out and hit the F5 on Lashley. He also hit Theory with the F5 and planted him on top of Lesnar to retain the title.

Click here for WWE RAW is XXX results. Here are highlights from the main event: