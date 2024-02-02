Brock Lesnar Removed From WWE’s Creative Plans

Following the sex trafficking lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon and WWE, Brock Lesnar will not appear on WWE television for the foreseeable future, if ever. The filing names a former WWE/UFC Heavyweight Champion. Lesnar was later identified in a report.

Lesnar was expected to return to WWE TV with a surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble, but Bron Breakker replaced him in the Men’s Rumble Match.

It was originally intended that he be eliminated by Dominik Mysterio. They were supposed to wrestle each other in the Elimination Chamber. He was also scheduled to work with WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther at WrestleMania 40, but those plans were scrapped.

On Thursday, Lesnar was removed from the WWE 2K Supercard mobile game.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful revealed that Brock Lesnar has been removed from WWE’s creative plans.

Dave Meltzer also reported in the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there are currently no plans to use Lesnar.