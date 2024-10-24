Brody King On Tony Khan: “He Is One Of The Hardest-Working Humans I Have Ever Met”

AEW star Brody King spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling on a number of topics, including AEW President Tony Khan.

King said, “He’s a ball of energy at all times. I’m not convinced the man sleeps, ever. He goes from a pay-per-view in AEW to a Jaguars game. And when you see him on the field he’s the like same pepped-up Tony and you’re like, ‘Jesus, how do you do this?’ I feel wrecked the next day and he’s called a whole pay-per-view and now he’s helping with the football game. And then he’ll fly to England and do something with Fulham. He’s dedicated and one of the hardest-working humans I have ever met. I have nothing but respect for Tony Khan.”

You can check out King’s comments in the video below.