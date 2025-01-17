Brody King’s Trademark Filing Reveals Possible New Direction For AEW Faction

Although Malakai Black is departing AEW after finishing up with the company, the rest of the House of Black faction is pressing forward with new developments.

Brody King recently filed a trademark for “Hounds of Hell” for merchandising purposes, suggesting it could be the new faction name for himself, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart. The trademark includes a wide range of apparel and accessories, described as follows:

“Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, ties as clothing, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands as clothing; bandanas.”

On AEW television, recent segments have shown Cope speaking with King, encouraging him to break away from Black and emphasizing that King doesn’t need him to succeed. This narrative appears to be setting the stage for the faction’s new direction.

As for Malakai Black, reports indicate that he has interest from WWE, potentially signaling a return to the company where he previously competed under the name Aleister Black. Fans will be watching closely to see how both Black and the newly renamed “Hounds of Hell” evolve in the coming months.