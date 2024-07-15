Bron Breakker Comments On Similarities Between NFL And WWE Training

WWE star Bron Breakker recently appeared on the Masked Man Show to talk about a number of topics including the similarities between the NFL training camps and training at the WWE Performance Center.

Breakker said, “I think there’s a lot of similarities and takeaways from both. It’s [a] similar structure, in terms of day-to-day. Especially in college, you wake up, you go to lift, then you go to practice, then you go to film. That’s typically a regular day when I was at Kennesaw [State University], and that’s pretty much how it is at the Performance Center as well.”

On his amateur background helping him in wrestling:

“I have a great sense of body control and that sort of thing, and I think that’s an amateur wrestler’s sort of advantage. Pro wrestling is tough, though. It’s tough on your body. … Football is physical in a different way, you know?”

You can check out the complete podcast below.