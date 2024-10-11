Bron Breakker On What’s Next For Him After Losing The WWE Intercontinental Title

WWE star Bron Breakker appeared on Casual Conversations with The Classic to talk about a number of topics, including winning the Intercontinental Title.

“It was cool man. It was just such a really cool, full circle moment for me. And then…it’s something I can hold over my uncle Scott’s head, as something he’s never done. He loves to give me crap all the time.”

On what’s next for him after losing the title:

“In terms of where I’m heading, what’s next for me, I don’t really know, but I think a lot’s at my disposal right now. I think I have options. I think I can go for the Intercontinental Championship. I have a right to have a rematch for that. I also could go for GUNTHER and for the World Heavyweight Championship. I think those are all things that are at my disposal right now. These are decisions I have to make, just for what’s best for me. So we’ll see. I don’t know.”

You can check out Breakker’s comments in the video below.