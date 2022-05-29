Bron Breakker Reveals How He Ended Up Signing With WWE

WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker appeared on Ryan Satin’s “Out of Character” podcast and discussed his career. During it, Breakker discussed how he came to contract with WWE:

“I told him, (Rick Steiner), ‘I’m ready to do this. Like, let’s do it right now. I’m ready for this’. He’s like, ‘All right. I’ll see what I can do for you.’ He called Kevin Nash, and then Kevin Nash put the word out to Triple H that I was interested in coming down and trying out if they’d have me. I came down to try it out in November of 2020. I got signed shortly after that and then we were off and running.”

At the WWE NXT In Your House special next Saturday, Breakker will defend the NXT Championship against Joe Gacy.

