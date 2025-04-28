Bron Breakker Says He Wants To Hit Travis Scott With A Spear

WWE star Bron Breakker recently appeared on Gorilla Position and discussed a variety of topics, including which celebrity he would like to hit with his devastating super spear next.

Breakker had one name in mind:

“I believe Travis Scott — I think we owe him one, don’t we? So whenever he decides to come back, he probably won’t now that I’ve said something.”

You can check out the full interview in the video below.

