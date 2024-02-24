Bronson Reed Issues Statement Explaining Why He Was Not At WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

Bobby Lashley defeated Bronson Reed on WWE RAW on February 12, 2024, to qualify for the 2024 Men’s Elimination Chamber match. Reed posted on Twitter/X explaining why he was unable to attend the event.

“FULL DISCLOSURE: Originally, I was set to be at #WWEChamber. It would have been an incredible moment. Unfortunately, plans changed. But everything happens for a reason. My wife and I have had our baby early, I was supposed to miss the PLE to make sure I’m here for my family. Thank you for all your support. To all my friends and family who have reached out. To @TripleH for guiding me. Now I’m not just BIG … I AM BIG, POPPA!”

Triple H responded, Congratulations @BRONSONISHERE. Family is everything and fatherhood is amazing. I am proud of you for not only your work, but for the journey you’re now embarking on. Enjoy every moment. You’re exactly where you needed to be!”