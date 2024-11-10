Bronson Reed On Seth Rollins: “He’s One Of The Top Guys, But I’m Taking That Spot”

WWE star “Big” Bronson Reed spoke with Matt Bingham of Z93 on a number of topics, including Seth “Freakin” Rollins and how he thinks he will have a permanent scar after his match with The Architect at Crown Jewel.

Reed said, “I’m starting to feel close to 100% you know, a little a little bit of glue in the eyebrow sort of fixed everything. But you can see I probably have a permanent scar from Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins, so I’ll get him back for that. He’s definitely one of the top guys in WWE, but I’m trying to take that spot.”

