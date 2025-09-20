Bronson Reed On Triple H’s Reassurance During Injury

Bronson Reed joined Busted Open Radio this week with Dave LaGreca and Nic Nemeth to reflect on his career climb, his recent injury comeback, and his spot alongside Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker in The Vision ahead of today’s Wrestlepalooza premium live event.

Reed admitted his path in wrestling has always been about persistence rather than shortcuts.

“I feel like in my career, I’ve never really been hot shotted into a position, so I’ve always worked my way up the ladder,” Reed said. “Now I’m finally in the position that I’ve wanted to be in for the last few years… I’m very happy to be in the position I’m in. And I feel like I’m just really just starting. There’s still a lot to come.” He added that the best advice he ever received came from Karl Anderson: “don’t quit.”

Earlier this year Reed suffered the most serious injury of his career, one that kept him off his feet for two months. The recovery process was both physically and mentally demanding, leaving him wondering what kind of performer he could be upon returning.

“This one was the first one that sidelined me,” Reed explained. “You do question yourself… but I just made sure to hit it really hard with rehab. I made sure that when I come back I am something a little bit more special than what it was before.”

A reassuring phone call from Triple H during his recovery eased his concerns about being forgotten.

“A few weeks into my surgery, Hunter rang me,” Reed said. “I remember him saying, ‘Look, just don’t worry about your spot. When you’re good and you’re healthy, you come back, you’ll be in a good spot.’ So I just made sure I kept him as a man of his word.”

Reed also spoke on joining The Vision with Rollins and Breakker. While some fans compared the two powerhouses to past sidekick roles like J&J Security, Reed rejected that idea.

“You can’t treat me and Bron in that same respect,” Reed said. “We’re both two heavy hitters. We’re both two guys that can kill everyone on the roster. It’s almost like Seth having two heavies, but I feel like the group really is individuals… You’re starting to see everyone sort of branch off and do their own thing, which only makes The Vision even stronger.”

Looking ahead to Wrestlepalooza—WWE’s first premium live event on ESPN—Reed stressed the magnitude of the moment.

“It’s very exciting times. You know, when you think of sports in general, you think of ESPN, so it feels so big to me,” Reed said. “Growing up, I was a big basketball fan and NBA on ESPN… and now you’re going to get to see Bronson Reed on ESPN. I feel like WWE is sort of just kicking goals constantly.”