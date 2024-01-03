Brooke Hogan Reveals She Secretly Got Married

Brooke Hogan, Hulk Hogan’s daughter, recently announced that she is getting married….in 2022.

Brooke appeared on WWE TV in 2006 for Hulk’s SummerSlam feud with Randy Orton, while also promoting her music career and a reality show, “Hogan Knows Best,” which aired from 2005 to 2007.

She also appeared on TNA from 2012 to 2013, where she had a storyline romantic relationship with Bully Ray.

She revealed on Instagram that she married hockey player Steven Oleksy in 2022 but had never made the public announcement until now.

According to TMZ, they will married in June 2022 in Florida.

She stated, “A rare sighting of the husband. We like to keep to ourselves, but somehow the news is out. 🤷🏼‍♀️So here he is, people: The kindest, sweetest badass you’ll ever meet. I’m really lucky. God did me a solid on this one❤️Thank you for all the kind words of celebration and encouragement. We feel so blessed. Thank you for being kind. ☺️ Now back to our regularly scheduled privacy. 😎😎”