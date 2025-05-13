Rikishi Believes There Should Be A Female Member In The Bloodline

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi discussed various topics on his Off The Top podcast, including the potential direction of the match between Naomi and Jade Cargill.

Rikishi said, “I think it goes till it’s damn over with. It’s one of those things, I thought these girls would just get out there to finish it at WrestleMania. But obviously, you and I and everybody else are surprised, is shocked that this thing is still going on. So you know, at the end of the day these girls are going to have to work it out. I’m going to say what I said before WrestleMania: They’re going to have to work it out until they are tired of beating the hell out of each other. And then finally, hopefully, that day comes where they can both hug each other and just throw everything underneath the rug. So it’s one of those things that I thought I knew the answer to, but I guess I don’t.”

On the idea of a woman in the Bloodline:

“Why not? It hasn’t been formed, and it’s always been surfacing here and there. But I think it’s good for business. Because the Bloodline is not only men in the family. You know, we got females in this family and females that can work, females that can draw, females that can carry the ball. So at the end of the day, Bloodline is the timeline. It’s still the timeline, still drawing. You can break everybody up and put them certain ways. And you got Jey [Uso] going off on his own with the [World] Heavyweight belt now, you got Jacob [Fatu with the] US title; you got Roman [Reigns] doing his thing, everybody backstabbing him. Especially that no-good wise man [Paul Heyman]. But he’s got his coming. I guarantee you, with what’s happening with Roman right now, Roman ain’t just sitting; Roman [is] plotting right now. So to answer your question, [regarding a] Bloodline with the females in our family—the true ones that are really connected to this blood—I think it’s time to form the Women’s Bloodline and let them step up to the game and stand on business of what we do, as far as putting the ladies up on the marquee.”

