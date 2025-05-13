Updated Lineup For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, it was announced that CM Punk and Sami Zayn will face Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Bron Breakker in a tag team match at the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event. This match was scheduled following a physical altercation between Punk, Zayn, Rollins, and Breakker during the show’s opening segment.

Additionally, World Heavyweight Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso is set to defend his title against “The Maverick” Logan Paul.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will take place on Saturday, May 24th, at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.