VICE To Air Sabu’s Final Interviews On Dark Side Of The Ring

As reported by PWMania.com, ECW legend Sabu sadly passed away a few days ago. Prior to his passing, Sabu participated in multiple interviews, one of which is set to air on television later tonight.

VICE will broadcast an episode of Dark Side of the Ring that examines the life of Sabu’s uncle, the original Sheik, and it will include quotes from Sabu.

Additionally, Sabu filmed footage last week for a documentary on the Tri-State Wrestling Alliance. A documentary about his last match with Joey Janela is also in progress, and more details will be shared as they become available.