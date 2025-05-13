Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, airing on Netflix.

In an exciting tag team match, “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles and Penta will face off against The Judgment Day, consisting of Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh. In singles action, “The Celtic Warrior” Sheamus will take on Grayson Waller from A-Town Down Under. WWE World Heavyweight Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso will compete against “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker in a non-title match. Additionally, Money in the Bank qualifying matches will commence.

Join us every Monday night at 8/7c for live coverage of WWE RAW results.