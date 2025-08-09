Updated Lineup For This Month’s WWE Clash In Paris PLE

Following Friday’s post-WWE SummerSlam episode of SmackDown, the company has announced an updated lineup for this month’s Clash in Paris Premium Live Event (PLE).

“The Maverick,” Logan Paul, will face 17-time World Champion John Cena in a singles match. This match was made official following an in-ring promo segment featuring Cena, Paul, Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, and Drew McIntyre.

Also previously announced for the show is WWE Women’s World Champion Naomi, who will be defending her title against “The Dark Angel” Stephanie Vaquer.

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 31, at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France.

The event will air on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.