John Cena Refuses To Reveal What He Said To Cody Rhodes After SummerSlam

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena faced off against “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight during the main event of SummerSlam’s second night last weekend.

Rhodes emerged victorious, winning the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cena. After the match, Cena and Rhodes shared a moment in the ring.

In a recent interview with Adam’s Apple, Cena discussed various topics, including his decision to keep the details of his conversation with Rhodes after the match private.

Cena said, “If the world finds out about it, they won’t find out about it from me because that was between me and him.”

However, lip-readers on social media seem to have figured it out, with one claiming that Cena said, “That’s the best I got. You just beat the real John Cena.”

Cena tells Cody Rhodes "That's the best I got. You just beat the real John Cena."

You can check out Cena’s comments in the video below.

