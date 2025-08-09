Updated Ticket Sales For WWE’s Upcoming Events

F4WOnline.com has revealed new details about ticket sales for WWE’s upcoming live events, premium live events (PLEs), and television tapings.

The report covers shows scheduled between Monday, August 11th, and Saturday, November 29th, offering insight into WWE’s ticket demand across multiple cities. You can check them out below.

– WWE RAW on Monday, August 11th in Quebec has 8,771 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, August 15th in Boston has 10,636 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, August 18th in Philadelphia has 7,134 tickets sold.

– WWE NXT on Tuesday, August 19th in Philadelpha has 903 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, August 22nd in Dublin has 9,069 tickets sold.

– WWE NXT Heatwave on Sunday, August 24th in Lowell has 917 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Event on Sunday, August 24th in New Castle has 7,267 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Event on Wednesday, August 27th in Leeds has 5,473 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Event on Thursday, August 28th in Cardiff has 4,506 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, September 5th in Chicago has 9,480 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, September 8th in Milwaukee has 4,673 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, September 12th in Norfolk has 4,765 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, September 29th in Raleigh has 5,106 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, October 3rd in Cincinnati has 3,016 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, October 6th in Dallas has 5,996 tickets sold.

– WWE Survivor Series on Saturday, November 29th in San Diego has 25,590 tickets sold.