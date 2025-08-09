WWE-ESPN Deal Will Reportedly Not Include Content Library

As PWMania.com previously reported, ESPN has secured the rights to WWE’s premium live events in a new five-year agreement that will allow these shows to stream on a newly developed ESPN App starting in 2026.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, while this deal will introduce a significant amount of new WWE content, it will not include the company’s past events.

The report also indicated that there were expectations prior to the announcement of the ESPN deal that WWE would reach an agreement similar to its current arrangements with Peacock and Netflix, which allow for access to older pay-per-view events and NXT shows. However, this is not the case, as the upcoming premium live events will be the primary focus of the new deal.

WWE is reportedly planning to sell its past content through a separate agreement, but details on when negotiations will start or potential partners for this deal have not yet been disclosed.