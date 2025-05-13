GUNTHER To Get WWE World Title Shot Next Month

Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW took place at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, where World Heavyweight Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso addressed the crowd following last week’s attack from “The Maverick” Logan Paul. “The Ring General,” GUNTHER, then interrupted Uso and announced that he would challenge either Uso or Paul for the championship on the June 9th edition of RAW.

This will be GUNTHER’s first opportunity to reclaim the title since losing it to Uso at WrestleMania 41.

Uso is set to defend his title against Logan Paul at the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event, which will take place on Saturday, May 24th, at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.