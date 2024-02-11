Bruce Prichard Asked About The Sex Trafficking Lawsuit Against WWE And Vince McMahon

On the most recent “Something to Wrestle With” podcast, Bruce Prichard was asked to share his thoughts on the Vince McMahon allegations. Prichard stated that he is unable to comment on the situation because of the ongoing investigation.

Prichard stated, “First of all, as far as lawsuits and things of that nature, I’m not at liberty to discuss any legal matters with the company whatsoever. To that, there’s nothing that I can say and/or do.”

He went on to say, “There can’t be a response from a legal standpoint. You can ask until you’re blue in the face and that’s gonna be your answer. I’m not involved, I’m not being sued, I’m not accused of anything. It’s a legal matter and as I said to you, sometimes it’s as simple as — for those who believe, an explanation is needed. For those that don’t, no explanation will do. That’s kind of where we are. Let the rest of it sit with the fine legal system that we have here in the United States of America.”

Thompson pointed out that Prichard is still employed by WWE and the company is also being sued, so “it’s pretty logical that he’s not gonna be able to give a response here.”

Prichard worked primarily for the WWF/WWE from 1987 until being fired by Stephanie McMahon in 2008. He returned to the company in 2018 as the Brother Love character in the Raw 25th anniversary special. In 2019, he was hired full-time as a member of the creative team. He was later promoted to WWE’s Senior Vice President and then to Executive Director of SmackDown as Eric Bischoff’s successor.

Vince McMahon is currently facing a federal investigation. He resigned last month following a lawsuit brought by Janel Grant accusing him of sexual assault and sex trafficking.