Bryan Danielson Admits WWE Has Changed For The Better, Insists AEW Is His Home

Bryan Danielson has noticed a change for the better in WWE, but AEW will remain his home until his career is over.

“The American Dragon” spoke about as much during a recent in-depth interview on “The Gorilla Position” podcast.

“No, not at all,” he stated. “No. I think how I view it is, obviously things have changed for the better there, substantially. How I view it is, one, I’ve had an incredible time doing what I’m doing. There are a lot of people who, and I think I’m one of these people, who prefer the style in AEW. That’s more wrestling focused as opposed to the drama focus. I like the idea that there is an alternative.”

Danielson continued, “When I put thought into what I wanted to do as far as leaving WWE, I was never somebody who disliked WWE. I’ve tried not say anything bad about WWE because I really enjoyed my time there and I enjoyed the people that I worked with. People that are there are still my friends. One of the things that I really wanted was to participate in this thing that makes the wrestling industry better for everybody involved. Having AEW, just the fact that AEW exists, is much better for all of us. I’m also preferential to the style. I like the style a little bit more.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.