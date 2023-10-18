Bryan Danielson Opens Up About His Time With William Regal In AEW

AEW star Bryan Danielson recently spoke with Sports Nightly on a number of topics including his time with William Regal in the company and the emotions he felt when Regal left.

Danielson said, “Some of the things that have also been really cool and really fun in this period that I’ve been in AEW are some of the surprises. Like William Regal coming to AEW and being part of the Blackpool Combat Club. There was a time period where I didn’t know if I’d ever see him again, and then I got to see him every single week. We’d drive together, show up early, help train people together, and so when he left, it was sad for me, personally, but I was grateful that I got to spend that time with him, right?”

You can check out Danielson’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to PostWrestling for transcribing the above quotes)