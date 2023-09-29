Bryan Danielson Says He Doesn’t Want His Match At Wrestle Dream To Be The Main Event

Bryan Danielson recently spoke with PW Insider to promote the AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 premium live event this Sunday at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

During the discussion, “The American Dragon” spoke about how he doesn’t want his scheduled match on the show against Zack Sabre Jr. to serve as the main event and final match of the evening.

“So I’m hoping we’re not at the end of the pay-per-view,” Danielson said. “So that’s my hope. I have joked but only half joking with Tony Khan. I was like, ‘I never wanted a main event, another AEW pay-per-view ever again.’ Right? And this is a positive for AEW. The AEW pay-per-views are outstanding, right? And it is hard for me as a 42-year-old still trying to do this professional wrestling thing to match, say for example, the physicality of something like the Kenny Omega-Will Ospreay match before.”

Danielson continued, “So when I wrestled Okada, we had to follow that match and it’s in Canada with Kenny Omega and it’s like oh my gosh. And at the end of a very long show, that’s a tough ask. And so I was very grateful that me and Ricky Starks were in the middle of all out for our Strap Match. And that’s why I was so odd by Jon Moxley and Orange Cassidy from All Out is because being the last match on an AEW pay-per-view is tough. It’s a tough, tough thing, and they did a fantastic job. So yeah. I’ve been trying to convince Tony this whole time that me and Zack should not be in the main event.”

