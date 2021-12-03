Bully Ray Defends Cody Rhodes’ Flaming Table Spot From AEW Dynamite

During the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray commented on Cody Rhodes putting Andrade through a flaming table during the December 1st 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite:

“Cody took the fire, Andrade took the move. Could I say, ‘Cody should’ve never went through the table? Cody should’ve been selling more through the fire and this, and this?’ Yep, I could sit here and do that all day. Who the f*ck cares? It looked cool.”

“If Cody botched it go get a table, go get some lighter fluid, light it on fire, film it in your backyard and do it better. ‘Cody botched it. Andrade botched it.’ What did they botch? Your mother botched you at birth.”