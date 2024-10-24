Bully Ray Teases NXT’s ECW Arena Show: ‘It Could Be An Unforgettable Event’

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including NXT holding a show at the 2300 Arena (former ECW Arena).

Ray said, “NXT is the right brand; that intimate feel in it is gonna be amazing for those NXT talent. Just that alone creates the urgency of: Oh my God, NXT is in the ECW Arena, what is going to happen?”

On his expectations for the upcoming show:

“If NXT gets that crowd that I think they’re going to get? If that show comes together creatively the way that crowd could be? It’s gonna be an incredible experience on your television set.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.