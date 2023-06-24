Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer On A Possible Chris Jericho vs. Sting Match At AEW All In 2023

Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer addressed the potential of Sting facing off against Chris Jericho at AEW All In 2023 on the “Busted Open Radio” show.

“If I’m gonna go for Wembley, and I’m looking for that attraction, I would do Sting versus Jericho. I could put career versus career… You could do hair versus hair… Or just straight up, first time ever,” Dreamer said.

After facing Sting in the same ring for the first time in AEW Dynamite last week, Jericho will team up with Sammy Guevara and Minoru Suzuki to battle Sting, Darby Allin, and a partner of their choice at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II.

“I would rather hold off and see them one on one at Wembley. I would build to it. Maybe in this 6-Man, they can keep Jericho and Sting away from each other, where Jericho just gets shots in on Sting, but Sting never gets his hands on Jericho. Thus, building to the match,” added Bully Ray.

Ray further explained, “I think they’ve maxed out the AEW fan right now across Europe. I think the ticket sales will continue to trickle in. Do I think Sting versus Jericho is going to put this way over the top? No.”

“I already know I’m getting Jericho… I already know I’m getting Sting. Sting versus Jericho? Well, I already bought a ticket because I know they’re part of the company… I’m gonna go with Jericho and Sting with the stipulation.”

“The AEW fan is a fan of Punk and a fan of Sting. I think there’s a lot more Sting fans out there worldwide who not only do they want to say that they were at this first time ever in Wembley for AEW, but I might want to be there for the last time ever to see Sting.”