Cameron Grimes Officially A Free Agent

Former WWE star Cameron Grimes, who was known as Trevor Lee in TNA (IMPACT Wrestling) recently took to his official Twitter (X) account and announced that he is officially a free agent in the wrestling industry and can appear and compete in any promotion he chooses.

Grimes wrote, “Free Agent.”

Grimes was released from the WWE earlier this year and was a former NXT Million Dollar Champion and a one-time NXT North American Champion. Grimes’ release came shortly following his official debut on the WWE main roster.

You can check out Grimes’ post below.