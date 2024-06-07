Candice LeRae Calls Out WWE Over SmackDown Oversight

WWE is set to air a new episode of SmackDown tonight from Louisville, KY, at the KFC Yum! Center, as part of the buildup to the upcoming Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

Several bouts have already been announced for the event, including Jade Cargill vs. Indi Hartwell, Grayson Waller vs. Johnny Gargano, and Apollo Crews vs. Angel Garza. Solo Sikoa is also scheduled to appear on the show, anointing Tonga Loa as a member of The Bloodline.

WWE released the Cargill match graphic, which featured Bianca Belair, Jade’s tag team partner, vs. Hartwell, but did not include Candice LeRae, prompting LeRae to react in her heel character, as seen below:

I’m about to go @ImChelseaGreen on the social media team. Why am I not in this graphic!? I’m overcoming a horrific knee injury to be in my parters corner and you can’t even put me in the graphic?!?! 🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/h6X6uFsQDe — Candice LeRae (@CandiceLeRae) June 7, 2024

Cargill and Belair defeated LeRae and Heartwell to retain the Women’s Tag Team Titles at King and Queen of the Ring PLE last month, so these teams have history. They’ve kept the feud alive going into Clash at the Castle.