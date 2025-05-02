Carmella Opens Up About WWE Departure And Starting A New Chapter

WWE veteran Carmella spoke with the Wrestling Classic about various topics, including her experiences in the company, her departure from WWE earlier this year, and her plans for the future after her contract ends.

Carmella said, “I feel like in the moment, it was very jarring. I was shocked. I didn’t get a lot of notice, to me that’s what kind of was like, wow. But, I’m so happy. I’m so so happy. Everything happens for a reason, I feel so blessed with my time in WWE. I’m just so grateful for my time in WWE and I’m grateful that at this point in my life, I can kind of pivot and focus on what’s next and just live my best life. I want a break. Even though I’ve been away for 2 years, I was still under contract. For the first time in 12 years, I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m Leah, I’m not Carmella.’ But, who is Leah without wrestling? It’s kind of time to have a funeral for Carmella, she is in the past, but I will for sure hope that someday I go back, whether it’s for a one off or for a Rumble or something. It’s in my blood and I love it.”

