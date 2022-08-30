Carmella Provides Update on Her Injury Status

Carmella has provided an update on her condition after suffering an injury that forced her to take a break from competing in the ring for a few weeks.

The WWE superstar was last seen wrestling at a live event on August 6, when she competed against Asuka and Bianca Belair in a triple threat match. She was escorted to the back after an awkward moment during her match.

Carmella was asked by a fan on Twitter when she would be making her comeback. Carmella stated that she was unsure about her return because she is still in the process of recovering, but she is hopeful that it will be soon.

I’m not sure yet.. still recovering. Hopefully soon! 🤞🏻 I miss y’all ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/olg67O3yec — Mella Is Money 🤑 (@CarmellaWWE) August 29, 2022

The severity of her injuries is still unknown at this time. Carmella last wrestled on the July 18 edition of WWE RAW. You can check out footage of what caused her injury below:

Video Footage of Spot That Injured Carmella at WWE Live Event, Details Here: https://t.co/ZvhHFdrben pic.twitter.com/sA5vEaI4dl — PWMania.com – Wrestling News (@PWMania) August 7, 2022

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.