Carmella Teases Wearing Special Ring Gear In Comeback Match On Tonight’s WWE RAW

Carmella is ready for her in-ring return tonight.

Ahead of her involvement in the Women’s Fatal-4-Way Qualifier for Elimination Chamber, the former Ms. Money In The Bank took to Twitter to hype special ring gear for her comeback match.

“Ya’ll ain’t ready for this gear tonight,” she wrote, along with a “fire emoji.”

Responding to the tweet was the official Twitter page for the USA Network, which shot back, “Can’t wait to see it!”

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight starting 8/7c for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage from Orlando, FL.