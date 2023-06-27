Carmelo Hayes Appears On This Week’s WWE RAW (Video)

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins cut a promo in the ring during this week’s episode of WWE RAW. NXT champion Carmelo Hayes was at ringside, and Rollins acknowledged him. When Rollins wrestled on NXT, he thanked Carmelo for having his support.

Finn Balor ended up attacking Rollins, resulting in a brawl. Balor attempted to grab a steel chair, but Carmelo grabbed it from him. Rollins then chased Balor away with his chair.

