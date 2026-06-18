Cash Wheeler Says Split From Randy Orton Was The Final Straw Before WWE Exit

Cash Wheeler recently spoke with LNG Productions and explained how WWE drafting The Revival and Randy Orton to separate brands and ending their alliance ultimately led to he and Dax Harwood leaving the company and joining AEW as FTR.

The following is an excerpt from the interview where he touches on this topic:

===

“That’s the one I miss the most as far as what could have been. I thought that we really could do something cool with him, and Randy was a big proponent of pushing for it.”

“I’ve said before – I think I’ve said on record before, but if not, here we go – I think that was the final straw for us when we knew we wanted to ask for our release, was when they drafted us to SmackDown and Randy to Raw at that point.”

“I think he’d just lost to Kofi or something along those lines but we still thought we were gonna get a chance to do stuff together. And we knew if they killed that, that they didn’t really have any expectations or plans for us.”

“And when they drafted us to separate shows, we were like, ‘Alright yeah, I think that the writing’s on the wall here, as far as what our ceiling is ever gonna be.’”

“I’ve never regretted that decision ever, even for a second.”

“But I do hate that we didn’t get to do more with Randy, because even today he’s still such a good friend and we still stay in contact. He’s such a funny guy. I wish that we could have done more.”

Watch the complete Cash Wheeler interview via the YouTube player embedded below.