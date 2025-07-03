Cedric Alexander Recalls Training With Je’Von Evans Before WWE Signing

Former WWE star Cedric Alexander discussed various topics with Going Ringside, including his feelings about returning to NXT in July 2024 after his time on the main roster.

Alexander said, “My initial reaction moving to NXT was a bit of relief, because it was somewhere new. I hadn’t really spent much time in NXT when I first signed. So, I looked at it as an opportunity to try and spread my wings more and see if I can get more out of my opportunities there and I went there, didn’t work out but, going in, I had high hopes. It was up there.”

On working with Je’Von Evans:

“Oh! I loved teaming with Je’Von (Evans). Je’Von’s great. I actually trained with him a little bit right before he signed so… he’s a great kid.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)