Cedric Alexander Regrets WWE Contract Decision After Seeing Hurt Syndicate In AEW

Former WWE star Cedric Alexander recently spoke with Knockouts and 3 Counts about various topics, including his decision to sign a new deal with WWE. He expressed that he began to question this choice when he saw the Hurt Syndicate appear in AEW. Since then, Alexander has been released from WWE and has shown interest in reuniting with his former teammates.

Alexander said, “My immediate thought when I — so, when I even realized MVP showed up (at) AEW and then Shelton (Benjamin), I was like, ‘Ah, man. I shouldn’t have re-signed that last contract, huh?’ That was something I had dreamed of doing so I was like, ‘Aw man, should I have really re-signed that last contract?’ I was like, ‘Ah, it’d be fun. It’ll work out.’ If it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be kind of thing and I kind of just be happy for the boys and they’re doing their thing at another place and I was just happy for ‘em, and then, oh! I get released. I’m like, ‘Oh! So maybe it is meant to be. This is something that I can really look forward to,’ and then I realized that MJF is trying to make his way in there. I was like, ‘Alright, well…’ let it play out. Let it play out. I’m sure they’ll get tired of his shenanigans because he’s MJF. Of course, he’s gonna screw everything up. You know how he works. He’s gonna get the big head, like he always does… MVP trusts him for a little bit so I’m like, alright, cool, whatever… I don’t trust him.”

