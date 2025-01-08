Celebrity Reacts To Hulk Hogan Being Booed At WWE RAW’s Netflix Premiere

At the Netflix premiere of WWE RAW on January 6, 2025, Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan took the stage with longtime manager Jimmy Hart to promote the event and his Real American Beer product. However, the segment took a negative turn as the Los Angeles crowd booed Hogan heavily despite his efforts to praise the fans.

Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, one of the celebrities in attendance, later discussed the incident on The Rich Eisen Show, addressing the uncomfortable atmosphere during Hogan’s appearance.

“It was painful watching Hulk Hogan get booed. I was like, ‘Wow.’ From great to hate. That was ugly,” Iglesias said. He then added, “At the same time, WWE should have known better. You know that Hulk Hogan has been out there on this political train trying to sell his beer and on the (Donald) Trump train. You take somebody like that and you put them in a blue state in LA, what else was going to happen? That might be the reaction.”

The incident has sparked conversations about Hogan’s polarizing public image and WWE’s decision to feature him prominently in such a politically diverse market. While Hogan’s enduring legacy in wrestling remains intact, reactions like this suggest a complicated relationship with certain segments of the WWE audience.



(quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)