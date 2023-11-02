CEO Of Fox Explains Why The Network Chose Not To Renew WWE SmackDown

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE SmackDown will move from Fox to the USA Network in 2024. During a conference call to discuss earnings, Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch explained why the network did not renew WWE.

“I think we’ve talked about this before but how we analyzed the WWE renewal and we look at all of our sports portfolio in the same way… Based on the analysis, (from) an advertising point of view, we were not hitting the advertising numbers due to the audience of WWE to make the return for our return on investment to be above the levels that we would accept. But also, we didn’t attribute enough significant retransmission revenue to the WWE either. So it made sense for us to move on from them. They’ve been a great partner for many years. But just quite simply, we’re very disciplined and the R.O.I. didn’t meet our disciplined parameters so, we wish them luck and we’ve moved on from them.” (quote courtesy of PostWrestling.com)

Earlier this week, it was reported that it costs around $51,077 to run an advertisement during SmackDown.