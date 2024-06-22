Chad Gable “Cleared” For The MITB Qualifier On WWE RAW

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce took to the company’s official Twitter (X) account and noted that Chad Gable has been cleared and will once again be competing in the MITB qualifier on Monday’s RAW. This comes after Gable was attacked by Uncle Howdy and the Wyatts on this past Monday’s episode and was initially replaced by “The Mad Dragon” Ilja Dragunov.

The video of Pearce was clearly taken over by the Wyatts as the message cuts out several times.